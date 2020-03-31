Save on LEGO Architecture, Creator, Overwatch, and more priced from just $7

Target is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline set at $37.99 shipped for RedCard holders. Otherwise you’ll pay $40, which is the discounted price over at Amazon right now. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 24%, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the best we’ve seen. Stacking up to 649-pieces, this kit allows you to assemble several iconic locations from Paris including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Louvre, and more. It packs the high attention to detail you’d expect from the Architecture Skyline series, and is completed by a printed Paris nameplate. In our hands-on review, we said it is “a faithful brick-built recreation with a bargain price tag.” Head below for additional LEGO deals from $7.

Another notable deal we’re seeing is on the LEGO Overwatch D.Va and Reinhardt kit for $25.99 shipped at Amazon. Also at Walmart. Having originally sold for $40, it just dropped from $35 and is now down to a new all-time low at Amazon. This 455-piece kit assembles two of Overwatch’s most iconic heroes, D.Va and Reinhardt. It comes complete with a pair of exclusive minifigures alongside corresponding creations for each of the characters to pilot. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Yesterday, LEGO kicked off the week by unveiling its new Dom’s Dodge Charger set. This 1,100-piece model gives Fast & Furious fans a chance to assemble one of the most iconic rides from the franchise. Get the full scope right here.

LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline set features:

This Paris model building set brings together remarkable structures of French architecture all in the same Paris skyline. This architecture building kit features the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Elysées, Tour Montparnasse, Grand Palais, Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, and is finished with grass and tree areas and a decorative Paris nameplate to tie it all together.

