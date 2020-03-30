At the beginning of the year, LEGO teased that it’d be partnering with Universal Studios to bring an iconic ride from the Fast & Furious franchise into brick-built form. Today, LEGO is making good on that promise, showcasing its latest Technic creation, Dom’s Dodge Charger. This nearly 1,100-piece kit assembles arguably the most well-known vehicles from the series, giving fans their first chance to build a LEGO Fast & Furious model. Head below for a closer look, as well as pricing and availability details.

LEGO assembles Dom’s Dodge Charger

When it comes to LEGO cars, the Technic theme is absolutely packed with display-worthy creations and the latest build to hit the scene is certainly no exception. While it was originally supposed to roll out alongside the debut of the ninth film in the Fast & Furious saga, recent events have postponed F9 hitting theaters. LEGO isn’t letting the movie’s delayed launch affect the release of its newest kit, though.

Measuring over 15-inches long, Dom’s Dodge Charger is molded after the original 1970s Charger R/T. The upcoming build stacks up to 1,077-pieces and faithfully replicates the car’s signature look, from its unique bumper to overall curvature.

Under the hood, there’s a V8 engine complete with moving pistons, as well as functional wishbone suspension, steering system. And because this is of course a Fast & Furious version of the vehicle, you’ll find an exposed supercharger blowout, alongside other modifications like nitro bottles in the trunk. The entire build is comprised of black Technic panels to pull off the ride’s signature look, and complemented by grey accenting. In order to accomplish some of the more Fast & Furious-specific details, LEGO is leveraging stickers for Dom’s license plate and the like.

Pricing and availability

The latest car to roll into LEGO’s garage is now available for pre-order, with the Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger selling for $99.99. You can go lock-in your order direct from LEGO right now, with shipping estimated for April 27. So fans won’t have too long to wait to add this build to their collections.

9to5Toys’ Take

As far as brick-built versions of real vehicles go, I’d say that LEGO absolutely nailed the look of Dom’s Dodge Charger. It’s not too often that we see a kit from something like Fast & Furious, so I’m sure this will bring in a lot of fans looking to assemble a unique collectible. As cool as it would have been to get a minifigure-scale kit and Dominic Toretto himself, it’s hard to be upset with a 15-inch version of the famous car.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!