YETI’s regularly $200 Tocayo 26 Backpack is ready to haul your MacBook at $130

Today only, Woot is offering the YETI Tocayo 26 Backpack in black or tan for $129.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $200 at Amazon where they are currently starting from $195, today’s deal is $70 or 35% off the going rate, well under the $150 Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is a 26-Liter “rugged-as-hell” gear vault with a waterproof exterior fabric and padding throughout for “unmatched gear protection.” With the ability to standup even when empty, this bag is as ideal for your dog leash and hiking gear as it is for pricey camera lenses and MacBooks. It also ships with a 3-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

But if it’s just a simple carrier you’re after, take a look at the AmazonBasics Laptop Computer Backpack. With enough space to carry up to 17-inches of laptop and plenty of internal pockets, this one is nearly $100 less than today’s brand name YETI model. But we have plenty of backpack deals live right now to browse through:

You’ll also want to run through today’s Nike sales event for even more apparel deals and then score some new Tile trackers so you don’t lose your bag and all of the gear inside it.

YETI Tocayo 26 Backpack:

The Tocayo Backpack is a 26 Liter rugged-as-hell gear vault designed for the demands of the every day.

A waterproof exterior fabric and sturdy construction are just the beginning. Every part of this bag – from back panel to front pocket – is padded for unmatched gear protection.

Roomy pockets make organization easy, and the twin Rambler-ready interior pockets keep your bottles (or photo lenses and hard drives) in place.

