It’s time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We are saving the 80’s from the evil Dr. Noid Wormser, learning Spanish, gazing at the stars, exploring highly-rated puzzlers, and more. While we still have notable freebie offers running on Alphaputt and Cat Quest, today’s highlights include Homo Machina, Super 80s World, Cytus II, Luminos, Spanish Translator, and much more. Head below for today’s complete list of Mac and iOS price drops.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: CHEMIST by THIX: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: French Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Italian Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PrismScrollDM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PrismScroll – Character Sheet: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Luminos: $22 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ServicePlanner: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TideTrac: $4 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered $16.50, Bully PS4 $9, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: World Clock Pro Mobile: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: True Horror: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Euclidean Lands: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Euclidean Skies: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TurboScan™ Pro: PDF scanner: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Thimbleweed Park: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Isoland 2: Ashes of Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Swift Publisher 5: $15 (Reg. $20)

Super 80s World:

Rewind time to 1980 in this mobile platformer, where you save the decade by collecting old-school memorabilia. Dr. Noid Wormser hates the ’80s and vowed to erase the decade. Emptying the pop culture of his tortured youth from the recycle bin of history. Only one man, stuck in the decade forever, has the power to stop him. That man is Dan Camaro. Dan. Camaro. Bounce, flip and slide your way through the decade. Each year is a different world, from coin-operated arcades to the neon glow of Miami Beach. Many obstacles stand your way. Only by rebuilding your massive collection of ’80s VHS tapes, cassettes and video games will you be able to save the day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!