As the never-before-seen freebies continue on the App Store, you can now download the gorgeous Alphaputt for free. Described as “that beautiful place where typography meets crazy golf,” this is a wonderful take on the mini-putt genre where players can craft their own courses or play through one of the many hand-made options included in the purchase. Just make sure to “watch out for the UFOs and the vacuum cleaners.” This wacky iOS golf game regularly fetches $4 on the App Store where it has never dropped below $2, before today that is. You can now score this one for free for a limited time, so go scoop it up now before the deal is gone. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Score Alphaputt for FREE

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: FREE (Reg. $4)

More Alphaputt details:

Alphaputt is that beautiful place where typography meets crazy golf. Putt your way through the alphabet, complete your own wordy courses and challenge your friends. Just watch out for the UFOs. And the vacuum cleaners. Alphaputt is our typographic take on the classic mini-golf course. Up to 4 players can play on the same device. There are 30 beautifully designed levels, one for each letter of the alphabet – from A for Airport to Z for Zen Garden. Each has its own soundscape and unique theme which brings its own gameplay challenges.

