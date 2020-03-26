As the extremely rare freebie offers continue on the App Store, The Gentlebros. are now offering a very notable deal on Cat Quest. More specifically, the regularly $5 iOS game is now free for the very first time ever on the App Store. Price drops on this game are hard to come by anyway, but a completely free offer is unheard of on this one. This is essentially an open-world action RPG with real-time combat, more than 60 caves and dungeons to loot, loads of side quests, and over “15-hours of furry content!” Dragons, magic, your catnapped sister, and the evil Drakoth await adventurers in Cat Quest. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 gamers all-time. More details below.

Cat Quest will make for a great way to pass the time in between Animal Crossing sessions (full review here). Even if you don’t plan on jumping in right now, you might as well well download it while it’s free and get to it later.

That's on top of everything you'll find in today's roundup and the massive collection of titles that are still live from the weekend including King's League: Odyssey, Earth Atlantis, Book of Demons, iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading, and SkySafari 6 Pro, among others.

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Cat Quest :

Pawsome real time combat! Oh so juicy combat! A huge open world filled with over 15 hours of furry content! Over 60 side quests! Over 60 dungeons and caves filled with purrfect loot! Loot? Yes we have a ton of loot! All cat certified too! Gorgeous graphics that accentuate the cuteness of cats! An engrossing story about loss, betrayal, adventure, victory and…cats!

