Cat Quest iOS action-RPG goes FREE for the very time to keep you busy at home

- Mar. 26th 2020 10:28 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $5 FREE
0

As the extremely rare freebie offers continue on the App Store, The Gentlebros. are now offering a very notable deal on Cat Quest. More specifically, the regularly $5 iOS game is now free for the very first time ever on the App Store. Price drops on this game are hard to come by anyway, but a completely free offer is unheard of on this one. This is essentially an open-world action RPG with real-time combat, more than 60 caves and dungeons to loot, loads of side quests, and over “15-hours of furry content!” Dragons, magic, your catnapped sister, and the evil Drakoth await adventurers in Cat Quest. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 gamers all-time. More details below.

Cat Quest will make for a great way to pass the time in between Animal Crossing sessions (full review here). Even if you don’t plan on jumping in right now, you might as well well download it while it’s free and get to it later.

Today’s deal joins plenty of other notable iOS price drops including OK Golf, and a very rare freebie offer on Ellen’s Head Up! game. That’s on top of everything you’ll find in today’s roundup and the massive collection of titles that are still live from the weekend including King’s League: Odyssey, Earth Atlantis, Book of Demons, iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading, and SkySafari 6 Pro, among others.

iOS UniversalCat QuestFREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: King’s League, iLovecraft 2, much more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 3 remake $50, Control $24, more

More on Cat Quest:

Pawsome real time combat! Oh so juicy combat! A huge open world filled with over 15 hours of furry content! Over 60 side quests! Over 60 dungeons and caves filled with purrfect loot! Loot? Yes we have a ton of loot! All cat certified too! Gorgeous graphics that accentuate the cuteness of cats! An engrossing story about loss, betrayal, adventure, victory and…cats!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $5 FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard