Amazon’s $5 movie sale delivers deals across every genre

Amazon has a fresh $5 digital movie sale going today filled with recent releases and older classics. All of these deals will become a permanent part of your library. As a comparison, you’d typically pay at least $10 and upwards of $20 for these titles. With Movies Anywhere, you can easily transfer these films to other services, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.
Notable $5 movie deals
- As Good As It Gets
- Fargo
- The Terminator
- The Big Lebowski
- The Bodyguard (1992)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Jerk
- Boyz n’ The Hood
- City of God
- Coming to America
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Secret of My Success
- The Sting
- Tootsie
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Forrest Gump
- Gattaca
- Platoon
- School of Rock
- 21 Grams
- A Beautiful Mind
- Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
For more movie deals, head over to our media guide where you’ll find the latest VUDU Mix and Match sale, plus Apple’s biggest 4K movie sale of the year with deals from $5.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel