VUDU’s mix-and-match family movie sale has Wonder Park, Rango, more for $10

VUDU is offering two for $9.99 mix-and-match family bargain movies. Two of our favorites are Wonder Park and Rango, which would set you back $34 to purchase separately at Google Play right now. Both of these movies are great to watch with the whole family while you spend a bit more time indoors. Rango was one of my favorite movies when I was younger, as it offers a unique animation style that not many movies bring to the table. Plus, Wonder Park is an all-new adventure your kids will enjoy as they follow a young girl named June who’s wildest dreams come to life like never before. Head below for more of our favorites from this sale, or drop by VUDU’s landing page to see every title available.

Our two for $10 top picks:

We also spotted that the Microsoft Store is offering The Hobbit Extended Edition Trilogy for $18.99 in digital HD. For comparison, Google Play has this bundle listed at nearly $30 right now and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Lord of the Rings fans will want to add this series to their collection, as it gives a more in-depth look at The Shire and all that surrounds J.R.R. Tolkien’s wondrous world. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Microsoft Store is discounting the Toy Story 4-Film Collection to $21.99 in 4K UHD. If you were to buy all four movies on Google Play in 4K, you’d spend right around $75 total, so this is a drastic saving compared to the normal price. However, you could grab all four on Blu-ray at Amazon for around $40. If you’re a Toy Story fan at all, this is a must-have in any collection. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t miss out on Apple’s biggest 4K movie sale of the year. Titles start at just $5, and you’ll find fan-favorites like Ford v Ferrari, 3:10 to Yuma, The Karate Kid, Ad Astra, Frozen I/II, Toy Story, and more there.

More about Wonder Park:

Buckle up for an epic adventure where anything is possible! A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery – the amusement park of her dreams has come to life. Filled with the world’s wildest rides operated by fun-loving animals, the excitement never ends. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit team of furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. Action-packed and brimming with laughs, Wonder Park is a ride the whole family will love.

