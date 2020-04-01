Monoprice’s Maker Ultimate 3D Printer drops to $300 (Open-box, Orig. $500)

Monoprice is currently offering its Maker Ultimate 3D Printer in open-box condition for $299.99 shipped when applying code 3D40 at checkout. Usually selling for $500 in new condition at Amazon and Monoprice, today’s offer saves you 40% and matches the lowest we’ve seen. Monoprice’s Maker Ultimate features a heated 200 x 200 x 175mm print bed with a minimum resolution of 20-microns. Other notable features here include support for both ABS and PLA filament, a built-in display, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 150 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. I personally recommend this filament from Hatchbox, with spools starting around $20 on Amazon. There are a variety of options available, allowing you to grab a color that fits with what you’ll be printing.

For something a little more unique in the world of 3D printing, be sure to check out our review on the leather edition 3Doodler Create+. Or if you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions.

Monoprice Maker Ultimate 3D Printer features:

The Ultimate 3D Printer is capable of professional quality 3D printing with a fine layer resolution as low as 20 microns (0.02 mm). The rigid all-metal frame design results in a stable print platform, which allows for print speeds up to 150 mm/sec. The printer has a heated build plate and can therefore print PLA, ABS, PVA, HIPS, and other popular filament types. It can print gcode files from a computer using a USB connection or from an SD™ card.

