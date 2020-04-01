Save $70 on Motorola’s Moto G8 Plus 64GB Android Smartphone at $205

Amazon is currently offering the GSM unlocked Motorola Moto G8 Plus 64GB Android Smartphone for $205.20 shipped in Cosmic Blue. Having dropped from $275, today’s offer is good for a nearly 25% discount, comes within $5 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. As one of the latest additions to the Moto Android smartphone family, the G8 Plus sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and is rounded out by a 48MP camera, ultra-wide lens, and depth sensor. A 40-hour battery makes daily charging a thing of the past and its water-repellent design keeps your handset protected from spills and the like. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 155 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use your savings to grab one of Amazon’s in-house USB-C cables and ensure your new smartphone is always charged up. Whether you plan on adding it to your everyday carry, the car, or just to keep around the house, at $7 it’s a must-have addition to the handset and an easy buy. These cords come back by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

We’re also still seeing LG’s G8 ThinQ Smartphone at an Amazon low of $400 (33% off). Or if you’re in the market for an Android-powered tablet, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 256GB is now $220 off and at an all-time low. Regardless, you’ll want to swing by today’s best Android game and app deals.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus features:

48 MP camera sensor1 + Night Vision Capture super sharp pictures and videos in low light situations and beautifully vivid photos after dark. 25 MP front camera Capture every detail and enjoy 4x low light sensitivity with Quad Pixel for picture-perfect selfies any time. 40-hour battery and TurboPower charging Go a day-and-a-half on a single charge then get 8 hours of power in just 15 minutes.

