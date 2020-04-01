Save $220 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 256GB at an all-time low of $529

Apr. 1st 2020

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch 256GB Tablet with S Pen for $529.27 shipped. Typically selling for $750, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new all-time low. With a 10.5-inch sAMOLED screen, three built-in speakers, expandable microSD card storage, and other features, Samsung’s tablet is as notable as they come in the Android world at this price point. Galaxy Tab S4 also supports Samsung DeX functionality, which allows you to convert the tablet into a full-blown computer for when you’re done using it to watch videos. And the added S-Pen helps you unlock your creativity or be a master notetaker. Over 720 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you plan on using the Galaxy Tab S4 for more work-related endeavors, it might be worth supplementing the package with Samsung’s Book Cover Keyboard. Adding this into the mix not only protects the tablet, but also offers a full keyboard for stepping up your productivity. 

Speaking of tablets, we’re not only seeing up to $350 off Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, but also $50 off its latest models as well. If you’re curious what iPadOS brings to the table, be it for a more lightweight work machine, or enjoying some content from the couch, iPad Pro is worth a closer look.

Galaxy Tab S4 features:

Explore, work and watch your favorite shows on a clear and stunningly brilliant screen. Transform your Galaxy Tab S4 into a PC experience with the taskbar you’re used to with the revolutionary DeX. Create a PowerPoint presentation and revise budgets in Excel at your favorite café. Then edit, sketch and capture inspiration with the included S Pen. And using far-field mics, you can even control your Tab S4 from a distance with Google Assistant.

