Leaked image of ‘Ring Doorbox’ surfaces, what could it be for?

Less than one month after Ring Video Doorbell 3 debuted, a leaked image leads us to believe that the company has yet another smart home accessory up its sleeve. The source responsible for sharing the leaked image also has unfurled a name, and at this point it is called Ring Doorbox. The device can be locked or unlocked remotely, shedding light on its supposed utility which would could be in-line with a key lock box. Continue reading to learn more.

What is Ring Doorbox?

The short answer is we don’t know, but that’s not going to stop us from speculating. For starters, lets examine where Ring Doorbox could fit in with the rest of the company’s lineup. While the brand is largely-known for its smart video doorbells, this has not prevented it from exploring new avenues.

At the moment Ring sells security systems, cameras, and smart lighting. On top of that, Ring Alarm has become a strong home security competitor thanks to built-in support for Z-Wave, pitching itself as a hub for all sorts of smart home accessories that span more categories than the company currently does.

Taking all of this to heart, one area that Ring has not directly partook in is smart locks. While it is pretty clear that Ring Doorbox is not a traditional smart lock, it could provide a way to leave a key at the door and thus give any aging deadbolt a meaningful upgrade.

Going this route could also let Ring become the de facto smart home choice for real estate agents. Instead of needing to remember a numeric code, agents could be given temporary access to Ring Doorbox, which could end up being more secure than a code that doesn’t change.

If our interpretation of the device is accurate, yet another use case of this device is that renters could immediately benefit since a door lock will not need to be changed.

9to5Toys’ Take

On the surface, Ring Doorbox doesn’t seem like it will be a blockbuster product that every one of its customers will want. That being said, easy installation that renters can pull off could propel it into a market that other brands are missing out on. So while I don’t think I would buy one, this could make sense for anyone that doesn’t want to commit to buying a home. And who knows, maybe I will someday end up wishing I had one of these to secure a backup key in the event that my passcode locks fail me.

Source: Zatz Not Funny

