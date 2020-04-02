If you’ve played Apex Legends at all, then you know who Bloodhound is. For the uninitiated among us, Bloodhound is a unique Legend that can see and track enemy movements like no other Legend cam. His very advanced powers can be the difference between becoming Apex Champion and losing when used right. In the latest Apex Legends takeover event, Bloodhound’s Trials take center stage. But, we’re also seeing the return (and permanent addition) of duos, along with a few other fantastic updates to Apex Legends.

Bloodhound’s Trials is a new town takeover event in Apex Legends

We’re getting a look into Bloodhound’s past with the latest Apex Legend takeover event. In a 10-minute video released on the Apex YouTube channel, we see how Bloodhound came into the Allfather’s good graces, and now it’s time to see what’s next

You’ll find that Bloodhound overtook a unique large predator in order to pass his “trial” as a young boy, but now it’s coming back to haunt him. World’s Edge used to house these predators, but most vacated the area when Apex Games came to World’s Edge.

However, some didn’t leave, and that’s what we’re finding out now. In Bloodhound’s Trials, you and your squad will battle against a hoard of prowlers to claim high-tier loot…should you be victorious. Just know that every other Legend in the game will want a stab at getting that loot, so be sure that you’re ready for a fight, and maybe have a certain hunter on your team.

Duos is making a comeback…for good

While we had our taste of duos mode a few months ago, it looks like the fun two-player version of Apex Legends is making a comeback, but this time, it won’t be leaving. So, starting April 7th, you’ll be able to drop into World’s Edge or Kings Canyon in groups of either two or three, it’s your choice.

And yes, you read that right. The option to choose which map you drop into is also coming, meaning that you get to pick which battleground you enter, ensuring that you’ll have the upper hand. This means there will be four different modes to drop into, further expanding Apex Legends into a fantastic game for all.

The Old Ways event prize track holds exclusive rewards

As part of The Old Ways Event, you’ll have a chance to collect exclusive prizes. Complete daily challenges to get these cosmetics inspired by the latest Stories from the Outlands: The Old Ways movie that’s linked above. The Prize Track will give you different rewards, ensuring that everyone knows you mastered Bloodhound’s event.

Bloodhound’s Trials and The Old Ways event availability

You’ll be able to play Bloodhound’s Trials, partake in The Old Ways event, and enjoy duos starting April 7. The Trials and event will run through April 21, though duos is here to stay for good.

