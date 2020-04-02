Pad & Quill has now launched a very notable Apple Watch band sale on its site. Including options for just about every Apple Watch out there, you can now score a straight 25% off any of Pad & Quill’s leather bands using code watch25 at checkout. There’s no telling how long this particular code will be live for, so jump in now if you’re interested. And some bands can can go for as much as 35% off today if know what to look out for. More details below.

Pad & Quill Apple Watch Band Sale

Today’s Pad & Quill Apple Watch band sale includes the premium 80-year-old vegetable-tanned leather model as well as the rest of the bands you’ll find right here. Pad & Quill’s options are certainly planted in the premium category when it comes to Apple Watch bands, but everything gets a whole lot more affordable with today’s promotion code. You can expect a 25-year leather warranty, 30-day money back guarantee, and free shipping on everything as well.

While you can’t really go wrong at 25% off, one standout from today’s Apple Watch band sale is the Field Strap. This one is already marked down by $10, so when you combine that with today’s promotion code you’re looking at more like 35% off. Regularly $90, using the code above will drop your total down to $59.59 shipped. That’s one of the best we have tracked on this model. Featuring a water-resistant Cordura fabric upper, the inside of the Watch band is lined with “super soft” American full-grain leather and UV-resistant stitch thread. A subtle orange stitch accent and the signature from the artisan that made your band is also included here.

Be sure to browse through the rest of Pad & Quill’s Apple Watch band sale right here. But whatever you do, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Watch bands out there from $5 and this deal on the Twelve South TimePorter. We also have deals on Apple Watch Series 5 right here and in the latest B&H Apple sale, or just go browse through our picks of the best Men’s watches out there and forget the overly intelligent wearables completely.

More on the Field Strap:

Apple Watch band sale: Cordura fabrics are widely known for their durability and strength. Built for extremely rugged environments this fabric is 10x stronger than cotton, 3x stronger than polyester, and 2x stronger than Nylon. It is resistant to abrasion, tears, scuffs, water, and stains. Ounce-for-ounce it is among the most durable fabrics on the planet. So, basically, it has an unrelenting ability to withstand intense elements from the urban jungle to the great outdoors.

