Kwikset’s Premis HomeKit Smart Lock drops to new Amazon low at $157 (22% off)

- Apr. 2nd 2020 8:25 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Kwikset Premis Touchscreen HomeKit Smart Lock for $156.74 shipped. Typically selling for $200, it recently dropped to $184 like you’ll find at Home Depot and is now down the extra $27. Today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The standout feature here is the inclusion of native HomeKit support, meaning you can command the lock with Siri right out of the box. It pairs over Bluetooth and works with a companion app alongside the Apple smart home integration. Plus, there’s also a built-in touchscreen number pad which offers yet another way to unlock your door and ditch keys in the process. Over 55% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

Looking to save a bit more? Ditch Siri in favor of Alexa or Assistant with the August Smart Lock for $94 at Amazon. This alternative will let you pocket an extra $63 compared to the lead deal, but at the trade-off of HomeKit control. Another downside here is that you’ll miss out on the integrated number pad. 

We’re also still seeing Yale’s Touchscreen Smart on sale for $99, which adds Z-Wave connectivity to your front door at $60 off. Yesterday also brought a first-look at the upcoming Ring Doorbox, Amazon’s most recent door accessory. Check out what we know so far right here.

Kwikset Premis HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Premis is a touchscreen smart lock that works with Apple HomeKit. It is a one-touch locking motorized deadbolt. You can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry using Siri voice commands, the Premis App, or with your personalized code. It features patented SecureScreen technology to prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen. Premis is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries.

