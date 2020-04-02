Amazon offers buy one get one 40% off on LEGO Star Wars, more + deals from $3

- Apr. 2nd 2020 4:00 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of LEGO kits, offering a buy one get one 40% off promotion. Shipping free for Prime members, and is also available in orders over $25. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of kits from Star Wars, Ninjago, DUPLO, Friends, and more. Two standouts for us are on the Star Wars Major Vonreg’s TIE Fighter and AT-AP Walker for $85.09. Discount will automatically be applied in cart. Typically you’d pay $130 for both of the kits, which are both seeing 20% discounts on top of the extra 40% off. That saves you 35% overall and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. LEGO’s AT-AP Walker packs 689-pieces into a 9-inch tall creation and includes two clone troopers, two battle droids, and a Chewbacca minifigure. The TIE Fighter on the other hand features 496-bricks alongside four characters from a Galaxy far, far away. Shop the rest of Amazon’s LEGO sale right here or head below for some additional discounts from $3.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Earlier today we got a look at the new 285-piece 501st Clone Trooper battle pack from LEGO, which gives us a taste of what’s on the horizon for May the 4th. We also just rounded up our favorite Ideas creations from March including Hyrule Castle, a Denmark skyline, and more.

AT-AP Walker features:

Add some heavy firepower to any LEGO® fan’s collection with the tough LEGO Star Wars™ 75234 AT-AP Walker. This impressive Imperial walker features articulated legs and a retractable third leg, plus an opening top and sides that reveal a detailed 2-minifigure cockpit. This walking tank model also includes a rotating and elevating top turret with a seat for a minifigure and a spring-loaded shooter for exciting battling action.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go