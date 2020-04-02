Amazon offers buy one get one 40% off on LEGO Star Wars, more + deals from $3

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of LEGO kits, offering a buy one get one 40% off promotion. Shipping free for Prime members, and is also available in orders over $25. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of kits from Star Wars, Ninjago, DUPLO, Friends, and more. Two standouts for us are on the Star Wars Major Vonreg’s TIE Fighter and AT-AP Walker for $85.09. Discount will automatically be applied in cart. Typically you’d pay $130 for both of the kits, which are both seeing 20% discounts on top of the extra 40% off. That saves you 35% overall and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. LEGO’s AT-AP Walker packs 689-pieces into a 9-inch tall creation and includes two clone troopers, two battle droids, and a Chewbacca minifigure. The TIE Fighter on the other hand features 496-bricks alongside four characters from a Galaxy far, far away. Shop the rest of Amazon’s LEGO sale right here or head below for some additional discounts from $3.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Earlier today we got a look at the new 285-piece 501st Clone Trooper battle pack from LEGO, which gives us a taste of what’s on the horizon for May the 4th. We also just rounded up our favorite Ideas creations from March including Hyrule Castle, a Denmark skyline, and more.

AT-AP Walker features:

Add some heavy firepower to any LEGO® fan’s collection with the tough LEGO Star Wars™ 75234 AT-AP Walker. This impressive Imperial walker features articulated legs and a retractable third leg, plus an opening top and sides that reveal a detailed 2-minifigure cockpit. This walking tank model also includes a rotating and elevating top turret with a seat for a minifigure and a spring-loaded shooter for exciting battling action.

