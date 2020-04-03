HyperX’s Cloud Wireless Gaming Headset returns to Amazon low at $130 (24% off)

Amazon currently offers the HyperX Cloud Mix Wireless Gaming Headset for $129.99 shipped. Typically fetching $170, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This gaming headset features dual 40mm drivers, an aluminum frame with detachable microphone, and works with everything from PS4 and Xbox One, to Mac, PC, and more. You’ll get up to 20-hours of battery life per charge, yielding enough time for even the longest gaming sessions. While Bluetooth is at the helm for connectivity, you’ll also be able to swap in a 3.5mm cable for when the battery runs low or you want to pair with a device lacking Bluetooth, I’m looking at you, Nintendo Switch. Over 385 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

HyperX Cloud Mix Headset features:

HyperX cloud mix is a wired gaming headset that pumps out rich hi-res Audio at frequencies from 10Hz to 40kHz. Switch to Bluetooth* mode for a lightweight, wireless headset for when you’re on the go. HyperX custom-designed 40mm Dual chamber drivers separate the bass from the mids and highs for more distinction and clarity by reducing distortion. Cloud mix is compatible with PC and console platforms with 3. 5mm Ports and Bluetooth Ready media devices.

