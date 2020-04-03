Ring Video Doorbell 2 surveils your porch in 1080p for $99 (Save $70)

B&H currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $99 shipped. Normally fetching $169 at Amazon right now, today’s offer comes within $9 of the lowest we’ve seen throughout 2020 so far and is the best we’ve seen in over 2-months. For those in the Alexa ecosystem looking to bolster their smart home’s security, Ring Video Doorbell is about as compelling an option as you’ll find. Alongside direct integration with Amazon’s platform, you’ll enjoy 1080p feeds, motion detection alerts, and more. The doorbell form-factor will also alert you when someone shows up on your porch, whether they actually ring the bell or not. Over 26,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you can get away with just pointing a smart security camera out your window, TP-Link’s Kasa Spot is a notable alternative that’ll let you pocket nearly 50% in savings. It’s currently $50 on Amazon, and comes backed by 1080p feeds, motion alerts, and compatibility with Alexa alongside Assistant. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Amazon has been on a roll lately with its new smart home releases, debuting its Ring Video Doorbell 3 last month as well as the Blink Mini just yesterday. We also recently got a first look at one of its upcoming products, the mysterious Ring Doorbox. Dive into our coverage for all the details on what we know so far.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Monitor your front door from anywhere using your mobile device with the 1080p Video Doorbell 2 with Night Visionfrom Ring. This video doorbell features 1920 x 1080 video, night vision functionality for visibility at night and in low-light conditions, and a 160° field of view. Adjustable motion sensors allow you to select the setting you desire for your home from the comfort of your mobile device via the free Ring app. A built-in microphone and speakers with noise cancellation allow you to listen and respond to those at your front door.

