Sony’s popular 1000XM3 wireless earbuds hit Amazon low at $189 (Reg. $230)

- Apr. 6th 2020 8:04 am ET

$189
0

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black for $188.90 shipped. As a comparison, these earbuds typically sell for $230 and we’ve typically seen them for $198. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s wireless earbuds arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple AirPods competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for $27. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

While we’re talking high-end consumer audio, don’t forget we still have a nice deal on the Bose ANC Headphones 700 at $290. That’s down from the usual $399 price tag and the best we’ve seen to date. Get full details right here.

Sony WF-1000XM3 features:

  • Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e
  • 24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
  • Battery life up to 24-hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90-minutes of play time
  • Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$189
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Sony

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp