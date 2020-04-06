Sony’s popular 1000XM3 wireless earbuds hit Amazon low at $189 (Reg. $230)

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black for $188.90 shipped. As a comparison, these earbuds typically sell for $230 and we’ve typically seen them for $198. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s wireless earbuds arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple AirPods competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for $27. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

While we’re talking high-end consumer audio, don’t forget we still have a nice deal on the Bose ANC Headphones 700 at $290. That’s down from the usual $399 price tag and the best we’ve seen to date. Get full details right here.

Sony WF-1000XM3 features:

Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24-hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90-minutes of play time

Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

