Following its batch of discounted Miles Morales reads, ComiXology is back with an up to 67% off sale on Marvel Avengers graphic novels starting under $1. Amongst all of the reads, Avengers Vol. 1 by Jonathan Hickman is a standout at $7.99. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer is $12 off the going rate and the best we’ve seen on a digital release. As you can expect from an Avengers title, this 319-page novel details the epic expansion of Earth’s greatest superhero team. Except, now they’re the galaxy’s greatest team, as the Avengers grow their sphere of influence to interplanetary levels. Hit the jump for other standouts from the Avengers comics sale, as well as additional deals.

Other standouts include:

The Marvel comic deals don’t end there, as ComiXology is also discounting a batch of Fantastic Four titles priced from under $1. While there are a variety of novels to sort through, one standout is on Civil War: Fantastic Four at $3.99. Down from $11, this matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Offering the best of both worlds, Civil War details the collision of the Avengers and Fantastic Four. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Don’t forget that ComiXology is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Avengers Vol. 1 features:

The greatest heroes in comics, together as one unbeatable team! The Avengers “go large” in these comics, expanding their roster and sphere of influence to a global and even interplanetary levels. Who will respond to Captain America’s call? The Avengers’ first missions take them to Mars, and then far across the galaxy as Captain Universe races to decipher the secret origin of the universe itself! Then, the Avengers must deal with the White Event as strangely familiar new heroes are born!

