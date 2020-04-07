An all-time low awaits on CORSAIR’s Strafe RGB MK2 Keyboard at $100 (Save 30%)

- Apr. 7th 2020 9:42 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the CORSAIR Strafe RGB MK2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from $140, like you’ll pay at Amazon and CORSAIR direct, today’s offer saves you nearly 30%, is the lowest in over a year, and matches the all-time low. Equipped with Cherry MX keys, you’re getting the full mechanical keyboard experience here complete with RGB backlighting for looking the part in your battlestation or gaming setup. Alongside macro support, a variety of media playback controls allow you to adjust audio and more. There’s also a USB passthrough port that makes it convenient to plug in a mouse or another peripheral. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 930 customers.

A perfect companion purchase alongside the Strafe RGB keyboard is CORSAIR’s Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad at $20This option is meant to match with the keyboard both stylistically, as well as with its form-factor. It has room for a full-sized keyboard with room to spare, as well, and comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 8,600 customers.

For more ways to expand your gaming setup, CORSAIR’s Glaive PRO RGB Mouse has fallen to an Amazon low at $50. That’s alongside a $20 discount on the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Keyboard at $50 and more in our PC Gaming Guide.

CORSAIR Strafe RGB MK2 Keyboard features:

Add color to your gaming rig with this Corsair Strafe mechanical gaming keyboard. It has 100 percent cherry MX RGB key-switches for up to 30 percent less noise during key presses and dedicated volume and multimedia controls, so you can quickly make adjustments. This Corsair Strafe mechanical gaming keyboard has a USB port for use with peripherals.

