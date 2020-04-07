Save $65 on Garmin’s vívoactive 4S Smartwatch with 7-day battery life at $295

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin vívoactive 4S Smartwatch for $295 shipped. Typically selling for $350, today’s offer is good for a $65 discount, is the lowest we’ve seen in months, and is the third-best we’ve seen. Garmin’s vívoactive 4S touts the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities like heart rate monitoring, alongside some more unique stats like Pulse Ox, stress, sleep, and even hydration levels. Its smartwatch capabilities deliver notifications from your iOS or Android device, and battery life clocks in at 7-days per charge. Over 605 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

Save even more and adorn your wrist with the Garmin vívoactive 3 Smartwatch at $176 instead. Going this route will still net you much of the same feature set in terms of fitness tracking and the like. Though you will miss out some of the more unique stats as noted above. But for notably less, it’s hard to go wrong for those in the market for a budget-friendly wearable.

We’re also still seeing a 20% discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, which is down to $199. That’s on top of the very first discount on Fitbit’s new Charge 4, which has dropped to $119 (Reg. $150).

Garmin vívoactive 4S Smartwatch features:

Tune in to your body, and tone up with the 40mm vívoactive 4S GPS smartwatch. It has the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features, music storage and on-screen, Animated workouts To help you reach your goals. Boost every activity by downloading your favorite Spotify or Deezer (may require a premium subscription With a third-party music provider) playlists straight to your watch. Fits wrists with a circumference of 4.3-6.8 inches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!