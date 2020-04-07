This thermometer/hygrometer has built-in Bluetooth for $10 Prime shipped

- Apr. 7th 2020 1:46 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth-enabled Wireless Thermometer/Hygrometer for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code QBSFYG8W and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular going rate of $14 or more, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to read temperature and humidity on both the built-in display as well as through a smartphone app, this is a must-have if you’re someone who always wants to know the weather outside. Knowing whether it’s hot, cool, humid, or not, your entire wardrobe can change. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the smartphone connectivity, as well as the humidity detection, then we’ve got a more budget-friendly solution for you. The AcuRite Digital Thermometer mounts to a window to let you know the outdoor temperature at $8 Prime shipped.

Looking to make your home a bit smarter? The Kangaroo water + climate sensor lets you know what’s going on within your house. It can detect moisture as well as temperature changes to trigger events within your smart home, all for just $30. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Govee Thermometer Hygrometer features:

  • Hassle-free LCD Display: It offers real-time temperature/humidity readings and max/min records on LCD screen. 3-level comfort indicators-DRY/COMFORT/WET keep you aware of home situation with just a glance.
  • High Accuracy: Built-in Swiss-made SHT30 sensor, it provides high precise monitoring. The temperature is accurate to ±0.5°F while humidity is ±3%RH. Up to 2s responsive speed always shows you the latest readings.
  • Up to 260ft Remote Range: Bluetooth-enabled feature allows you to remotely monitor temperature/humidity on Govee Home app within 80m/260ft/3149 inch (no obstacles).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide