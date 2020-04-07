This thermometer/hygrometer has built-in Bluetooth for $10 Prime shipped

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth-enabled Wireless Thermometer/Hygrometer for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code QBSFYG8W and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular going rate of $14 or more, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to read temperature and humidity on both the built-in display as well as through a smartphone app, this is a must-have if you’re someone who always wants to know the weather outside. Knowing whether it’s hot, cool, humid, or not, your entire wardrobe can change. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the smartphone connectivity, as well as the humidity detection, then we’ve got a more budget-friendly solution for you. The AcuRite Digital Thermometer mounts to a window to let you know the outdoor temperature at $8 Prime shipped.

Looking to make your home a bit smarter? The Kangaroo water + climate sensor lets you know what’s going on within your house. It can detect moisture as well as temperature changes to trigger events within your smart home, all for just $30. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Govee Thermometer Hygrometer features:

Hassle-free LCD Display: It offers real-time temperature/humidity readings and max/min records on LCD screen. 3-level comfort indicators-DRY/COMFORT/WET keep you aware of home situation with just a glance.

High Accuracy: Built-in Swiss-made SHT30 sensor, it provides high precise monitoring. The temperature is accurate to ±0.5°F while humidity is ±3%RH. Up to 2s responsive speed always shows you the latest readings.

Up to 260ft Remote Range: Bluetooth-enabled feature allows you to remotely monitor temperature/humidity on Govee Home app within 80m/260ft/3149 inch (no obstacles).

