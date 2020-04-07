LG’s bacteria-killing TONE Free Earbuds get first price drop: $150 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the LG TONE Free True Wireless Earbuds (HBS-FL7) for $149.99 shipped. That’s $50 off and the first price drop we’ve tracked. Truth be told, earbuds can get pretty dirty. That’s why LG released TONE Free. These earbuds ship with a charging case that features a built-in UV light that sets out to kill bacteria. Each earbud sports IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance, and a mere 5-minutes of charging delivers 1-hour of playback. The case is powered by USB-C, and once filled users can expect up to 21-hours of battery life. Reviews are still rolling in, but LG headphones are reputable. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

Looking for a highly-affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds? Check out Jam Live Loud for $40. These feature an incredibly low price while still delivering water- and sweat-resistance. Going this route does forfeit the bacteria-reducing UV light found in the featured deal above.

Now that in-ear audio is solved, it may be time to upgrade your home theater. Thankfully Samsung’s 3-Channel Soundbar with built-in subwoofer is down to $298, which is $100 off the typical price.

LG TONE Free True Wireless Earbuds features:

Pure Audio with Meridian: Provides immersive, stage quality sound. Analog Spacial Processing extends the sound stage. Meridian Digital Dither Shaping provides digital noise reduction

UVnano Charging Case Reduces Bacteria on the Earbud

Easy To Operate: Press and hold for instant access to the Google Assistant

Fast Charging: 5 minutes of charging provides roughly 1 hour of use

IPX4 Rated for Water & Sweat Resistance

