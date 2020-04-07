LG’s bacteria-killing TONE Free Earbuds get first price drop: $150 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the LG TONE Free True Wireless Earbuds (HBS-FL7) for $149.99 shipped. That’s $50 off and the first price drop we’ve tracked. Truth be told, earbuds can get pretty dirty. That’s why LG released TONE Free. These earbuds ship with a charging case that features a built-in UV light that sets out to kill bacteria. Each earbud sports IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance, and a mere 5-minutes of charging delivers 1-hour of playback. The case is powered by USB-C, and once filled users can expect up to 21-hours of battery life. Reviews are still rolling in, but LG headphones are reputable. Check out our release coverage to learn more.
Looking for a highly-affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds? Check out Jam Live Loud for $40. These feature an incredibly low price while still delivering water- and sweat-resistance. Going this route does forfeit the bacteria-reducing UV light found in the featured deal above.
Now that in-ear audio is solved, it may be time to upgrade your home theater. Thankfully Samsung’s 3-Channel Soundbar with built-in subwoofer is down to $298, which is $100 off the typical price.
LG TONE Free True Wireless Earbuds features:
- Pure Audio with Meridian: Provides immersive, stage quality sound. Analog Spacial Processing extends the sound stage. Meridian Digital Dither Shaping provides digital noise reduction
- UVnano Charging Case Reduces Bacteria on the Earbud
- Easy To Operate: Press and hold for instant access to the Google Assistant
- Fast Charging: 5 minutes of charging provides roughly 1 hour of use
- IPX4 Rated for Water & Sweat Resistance
