Philips Hue takes up to 20% off lighting bundles: Filament, Go, Ambiance, more

Philips Hue is currently offering a mix and match promotion, taking up to 20% off a selection of its smart light bulbs and more. In the sale, you’ll be able to save 10% when buying four lights, 15% on five, and then the full 20% on six. The discount will be applied in cart and shipping is free across the board. This is a rare chance to score some of the very first discounts on the new Philips Hue A19 filament bulbs, which typically sell for $25. Picking up six will drop the price to $20 each, or $119.95 total. That saves you $30 and matches the all-time low we’ve seen per bulb. These dimmable lights let you bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. Paired with the Hue bridge, you’ll enjoy HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 175 customers. Head below for additional details.

Whether you’re looking to expand an existing setup or dive into the Philips Hue ecosystem for the first time, this sale is pretty noteworthy. For the latter, the Hue Bridge is included amongst the other eligible products, which is required to leverage the other smart lights. If you’re looking to add some multicolor flair into the mix, this is the first time we’ve seen the new Bluetooth Hue Go on sale, as well. Shop the entire promotion right here to build your bundle.

For more smart home deals, be sure to swing by our relevant guide which is packed with discounts right now. There you’ll find everything from $100 off Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System to an Edison-style filament smart bulb from TP-Link for $13.

Philips Hue Filament bulb features:

Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.

