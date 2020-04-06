Arlo’s Pro 3 system includes two HomeKit-enabled cameras for $400 (Save $100)

- Apr. 6th 2020 2:54 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security System for $399.99 shipped. Having dropped from $500, today’s offer comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low and matches the third-best price we’ve seen to date overall. Standout features on Arlo Pro 3 include HomeKit support as well as 2K recording with a 160-degree field of view. Each of the included cameras are also rocking IP65 water-resistant housings, which have been redesigned to incorporate new features like automatic panning and zooming, as well as HDR. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 360 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers two-way audio, 7-day cloud DVR, and more. At $124, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

Or for something even more affordable, TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor is worth considering at $75 if the water-resistant design is of value. This option doesn’t sport the same smart home integrations as the Arlo ecosystem, but it’s certainly worth a closer look for the price. 

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

