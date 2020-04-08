Kingdom Rush and Iron Marines down to $1 on iOS for your at-home entertainment

Ironhide is one of the premier developers on the App Store, and we are now seeing some very notable Kingdom Rush deals. Regularly between $3 and $5 for the most part, you can now score the Kingdom Rush Frontiers and Origins titles on both iPhone and iPad for $1 a pop. That’s on top of the regularly $3, and extremely high-rated Iron Marines — which trades the fantasy setting for aliens and mechs — for $1 as well. While we have seen these Kingdom Rush games go free for a very limited time, now’s your chance to download them at the next best price. Between today’s sales and everything else you’ll find in today’s roundup, there’s several hours of entertainment here to keep you busy at home right now. These titles combine for a 4+ star rating from roughly 40,000 gamers. All the details are down below.

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $5)

Iron Marines:

From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. Fight challenging real time strategy sci fi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away. PLAN, ATTACK AND BEAT ALL THE ENEMIES ADAPTING YOUR STRATEGY by changing the role of your troops even in the thick of the combat, from ranger to sniper, from flamethrowers to missile launchers.

