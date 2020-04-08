Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is Activision and Infinity Ward’s latest installment in the series, and has been receiving frequent updates with new content for players to enjoy. Well, it’s time to start on the third season of the game, which includes new maps, new playlists, and even updates to the free-to-play Warzone mode that launched last month.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3 delivers multiple new multiplayer maps

You’ll find there are three new maps at the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3, with more coming later in the season. To start out, you’ll get Talsik Backlot, Hovee Sawmill, and Aniyah Incursion. These are all 6v6 maps, with some being reminiscent of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which the 2019 game is based upon.

Talsik Backlot is straight from the original game, essentially. You’ll be in a deserted urban area of Urzikstan, and enjoy a mix of close-quarters combat as well as long-range sniper duels (my personal favorite.) Hovee Sawmill is an all-new map that takes place in the mountains of Kastovia. You’ll fight on top of roofs and there’s a rolling river packing three-lane firefights offering mid-to-long range sightlines. Aniyah Incursion will bring you to a “lavish, yet war-torn” Aniyah Palace landscape. This is a smaller version fo the Ground War map, allowing you o enjoy long sightlines, though now there are small crawl spaces that you can use to flank enemies as well.

However, later in the season, Hardhat, another fan-favorite from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, will be making an appearance as a 6v6 map. You’ll also get Aisle 9, which is a brand-new 2v2 Gunfight map when Hardhat launches. As far as playlists go, throughout Season 3 of the game, you’ll enjoy new modes like Gun Game Reloaded and Reinfected Ground War.

Warzone, Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale, is also getting some updates with Season 3 of the game. Quads are not available in both Battle Royale and Plunder, which lets you dive into a match with four people, up from the normal three that has been a staple of most battle royale games.

Later on in the season, additional play playlists for both battle royale and Plunder will be released, which will limit pools to specific weapon types and offer “high action modes” like Scopes and Scatter Guns. Plus, new weapons and blueprints in supply boxes and as ground loot will be introduced throughout the seasons, alongside multiple XP events, more free content, holiday celebrations and more.

How to download Call of Duty Modern Warfare or Warzone

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3 is a free update to anyone who owns the game. If you’re wanting to pick it up, you can buy it for $59.99 on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

Warzone is a free-to-play version available to everyone on each platform. Just head to the store of your favorite console or Battle.net launcher on PC and download to enjoy everything Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3 has to offer.

