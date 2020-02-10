Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to enter its second season, starting tomorrow, February 11 on all platforms. Season 2 of Modern Warfare brings in two multiplayer maps (including Rust!), a new Ground War map, two Gunfight maps, new weapons, and more. Keep reading to find out how to download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 and what all it includes.

Rust returns to Call of Duty after 10-years

Rust is probably one of my favorite maps from my all-time favorite Call of Duty, which just so happens to be Modern Warfare 2. Well, it’s finally making a comeback with the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 release. You’ll be able to enjoy Rust in all its insanely tiny, super compact, and chaotic fanfare that it brings thanks to the Modern Warfare Season 2 update. Rust will be available as a standard multiplayer and Gunfight map, which is perfect considering the design.

We’re also seeing Atlas Superstore as a standard multiplayer map, which offers all-new scenery in a supercenter warehouse that has been taken over by Al-Qatala forces. There are dense lanes of traffic, fallen shelving, and more to go through here. We’re also getting new maps mid-season, with Khandor Hideout, and Ground War will be getting Zhokov Boneyard on launch day. Gunfight will also grab Bazaar on launch day as a “tightly contained cross-section” map.

Gunfight tournaments return alongside Infected Ground War, more

We’re going to get getting quite a few new game modes this season, starting with Gunfight Tournaments and Call of Duty League Ruleset Playlist on launch day. Mid-season, however, Demolition will be making a comeback next to Infected Ground War (this should be quite interesting) and NVG Reinforce.

Two new weapons available to all

Through the Battle Pass system, Season 2 of Modern Warfare features two free weapons once you reach specific tiers. The Grau 5.56 is a lightweight and mobile assault rifle available at tier 15. It excels at ranged encounters, according to Infinity Ward. However, the Striker 45 (available at tier 31) is a powerful SMG that has potential at longer ranges compared to other weapons in its class.

How to download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2

You can download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One starting tomorrow, February 11th at no cost. This is the second major update that Infinity Ward has released to all console and all gamers at the same time, with no additional purchase required. It’s great to see Call of Duty ditching the tiered gaming system with some people not getting map updates, and those who bought the base game being left in the past.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!