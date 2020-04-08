Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger $7 (50% off), more

- Apr. 8th 2020 10:33 am ET

0

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront offers its 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $6.99 Prime shipped when code ZCS8Y8XE has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $14, today’s offer knocks off 50%, beats the previous price cut by $4, and marks a new all-time low. Bringing USB-C PD into your charging setup comes with some notable perks, like fast refuels and versatility to power a variety of gadgets. Alongside the 18W USB-C port, there’s also a 2.4A USB slot for charging accessories and the like alongside your iPhone. The compact design means it won’t hog an entire outlet or take up too much space in your bag when the time comes to finally go out and about. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 340 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

18W Fast charging: equipped with USB-C PD charging up to 18W output for one port, and 15W 5V/3a output when both ports are used together. Small, lightweight and convenient to store in your bag and carry; Designed with foldable pins to prevent damage.

Standard charging for majority of phones & supports fast charging with latest phone models such as iPhone XS Max & Galaxy S8+, tablets like iPad Pro 2018 and other Type-C devices. With built-in multi charging protection to protect your Device from over-voltage, over-heating, short-circuiting, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
RAVPower

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go