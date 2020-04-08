Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger $7 (50% off), more

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront offers its 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $6.99 Prime shipped when code ZCS8Y8XE has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $14, today’s offer knocks off 50%, beats the previous price cut by $4, and marks a new all-time low. Bringing USB-C PD into your charging setup comes with some notable perks, like fast refuels and versatility to power a variety of gadgets. Alongside the 18W USB-C port, there’s also a 2.4A USB slot for charging accessories and the like alongside your iPhone. The compact design means it won’t hog an entire outlet or take up too much space in your bag when the time comes to finally go out and about. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 340 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

18W Fast charging: equipped with USB-C PD charging up to 18W output for one port, and 15W 5V/3a output when both ports are used together. Small, lightweight and convenient to store in your bag and carry; Designed with foldable pins to prevent damage. Standard charging for majority of phones & supports fast charging with latest phone models such as iPhone XS Max & Galaxy S8+, tablets like iPad Pro 2018 and other Type-C devices. With built-in multi charging protection to protect your Device from over-voltage, over-heating, short-circuiting, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!