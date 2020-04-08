Get Anker’s Nebula Max projector at $395, plus deals from $11 on batteries, more

- Apr. 8th 2020 9:03 am ET

Anker is back with another batch of deals today headlined by its Nebula Capsule Max Portable Projector for $395.49 shipped when promo code HOMEMAX6 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $470 going rate and $4 less than our previous mention. As one of Anker’s newest projector releases, this model delivers the latest portable technology, including the ability to push a 100-inch HD image while streaming from your favorite services like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Includes one HDMI input and a built-in 8W speaker, plus an internal 4-hour battery. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals today:

Jump into our Anker roundup from Monday for additional deals on iPhone and Android essentials from $11. You’ll find everything from batteries, Qi chargers, and some of Anker’s latest accessories. Head over to our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional deals on all things iPhone, Google Pixel, and more.

Anker Nebula Capsule Max features:

  • HD Viewing: Cutting-edge DLP technology projects a vividly-detailed 720p, 200-ANSI-lumen image up to 100 inches big. Ideal for use in low-light environments
  • Instant Clarity: Get an ultra-sharp, rectangular image from almost any angle in under a second with Capsule Max mini projector’s autofocus and keystoning technology
  • Ideal in the Home: Stay entertained at home with Capsule Max’s 100-inch image. Watch movies, take online classes, or keep the kids entertained with hours of cartoons and educational videos. The possibilities are endless

