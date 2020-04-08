Wrap your Google Pixel 4/XL in an official case for $20 (Up to 50% off)

Verizon Wireless is now offering Google’s official Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cases for $19.99 with free shipping available for all. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $40 with today’s deal matching the best we’ve seen all-time. Amazon just dropped these cases to $26. Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Amazon customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Drop your investment and go with this lower-cost alternative from Spigen. At 50% less, you’ll be able to still count on solid protection and many of the same features detailed above. Amazon customers have left great ratings as well to date.

Google Pixel 4/XL cases feature:

Stylish fabric designed by Google to bring out the best in your Pixel

This case is made to fit your Pixel perfectly, so that you can use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to the Google Assistant

Raised edges provide low-profile protection to keep your screen and camera safe from smudges and scratches

Durable knit fabric makes it easy to clean, so your case will always look fresh

