CORSAIR’s HS60 Pro Gaming Headset drops to $46 (Reg. $70), more from $25

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR HS60 Pro Gaming Headset for $45.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer saves you 35%, comes within $6 of the last price cut, and is the best we’ve seen in several months. Sporting two custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers, CORSAIR’s headset touts virtual 7.1-channel surround sound for creating a more immersive gaming experience. With a 3.5mm cord, it’s compatible with both PS4 and Xbox One, PCs, Switch, and more. A detachable microphone rounds out the notable features. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More below.

We’re also seeing the Logitech G332 SE Stereo Gaming Headset for $24.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. Normally selling for between $40 and $50, today’s offer saves you up to 50% and matches the Amazon low. You’ll find a corded design like the lead deal, but with a lower-end audio array comprised of stereo 50mm drivers. Over 950 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing either headset under your battlestation when not in use. Or if that form-factor mount won’t do the trick, we just took a hands-on look at the brand’s new AnchorSide. If neither option really fits the bill, consider diving into our headphone stand buying guide for some additional recommendations.

CORSAIR HS60 Pro Gaming Headset features:

Experience powerful sound with this CORSAIR PRO SURROUND gaming headset. The custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver high-quality audio for an immersive gaming experience, while the adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam offer lasting comfort. This CORSAIR PRO SURROUND gaming headset has a noise-canceling unidirectional microphone that minimizes background noise for clear communication.

