Snag an 8-pack of Sugru Moldable Glue to fix frayed cables at $16 (20% off)

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Sugru Moldable Glue for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Sugru is a clay-like putty that quickly transforms into a flexible silicone rubber, making it a perfect solution for helping out with projects. This 8-pack is perfect for tackling problems around the house, from fixing frayed cables and more. It’ll stick to everything from glass, metal, and plastic to wood, ceramics, and more, making it a versatile home improvement accessory. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you’ll primarily be looking to tackle some technology-related repairs, then give the Sugru Moldable Glue Rebel Tech Kit at $11 a chance instead. This excels when put towards fixing a wide range of tech accessories, but gets you less of the moldable glue than the feature deal.

Sugru Moldable Glue features:

Sugru Moldable Glue Family-Safe Skin-Friendly Formula is the world’s first multi-purpose, multi-surface moldable glue. Formulated with chemistry mild enough for little hands, it bonds permanently to almost anything including ceramics, metal, glass, wood, plaster, stone, brick, rubber, most plastics and fabrics and even flexible materials. Sugru is resistant to water and high temperatures.

