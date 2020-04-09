A 44% discount drops Amazon’s Standing Desk Converter to new low at $112

- Apr. 9th 2020 8:23 am ET

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Adjustable-Height Standing Desk Converter for $111.35 shipped. Typically selling for $200 these days, today’s offer saves you 44%, beats our previous mention by $18, and is a new Amazon low. This AmazonBasics Desk Converter turns any workstation into a standing desk. It adjusts from 5- up to 21-inches, supports up to 35-pounds, and also features an integrated keyboard tray. If your newly-assembled home office could use a bit of a lift, this option is a great way to get the benefits of a standing desk without replacing your entire setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking to make some improvements to your desk setup, a great buy is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. And with plenty of cash leftover from the main deal, this mat is a great buy to make the most of your savings.

For additional ways to upgrade your work from home setup, we’re still seeing a batch of monitors on sale from $149, as well as WD’s 8TB My Book Duo Drive at a low of $285. If you’ve been working from the couch, something like Aukey’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $27 will surely be of use thanks to its streamlined design.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

Place on an existing table or desk for an instant sit-stand workstation. The AmazonBasics Height-Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter makes it easy to quickly switch between sitting and standing for healthy movement throughout the workday, which helps promote increased productivity and can help provide enhanced ergonomic benefits.

