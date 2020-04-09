Fans of the virtual building title Minecraft will have a new way to experience the blocky world when Dungeons hits consoles in May. Now LEGO fans will be able to bring some of that action into the real world, as today we’re getting a look at the first kit to tie-in with the game alongside another new set. Both the Crafting Box 3.0 and Redstone Battle kits look to expand the LEGO Minecraft theme with some unique new enemies and minifigures. Head below for all the details.

The Redstone Battle set

As the first creation inspired by the upcoming Minecraft Dungeons game, the new LEGO looks to bring one of the prominent enemies from the gameplay trailer into brick-built form. The Redstone Battle set includes 504-pieces alongside four minifigures and a pig figure. Alongside a crafting table, the main build itself assembles two giant stone golems.

While this is the only kit with the Minecraft Dungeons tie-in announced so far, we’ll likely see some other builds at some point in the future. LEGO has been expanding the Minecraft theme pretty steadily over the years. This year has seen quite a few new arrivals so far, so I’d imagine that trend continues as we continue into the summer and beyond.

Crafting Box 3.0

On top of the very first Minecraft Dungeons kit, LEGO is also going to releasing another new creation into the video game-inspired theme. Some of the most popular kits from the Minecraft lineup would have to be the Crafting Boxes, which fully embrace the build whatever you want nature that both LEGO and the game share. Soon we’ll be getting a third installment, with the Minecraft Crafting Box 3.0 on the horizon.

Stacking up to 564-pieces, the Crafting Box can be reconfigured into three different builds with the included instructions. Of course, the versatile selection of bricks lend themselves to being re-assembled into whatever you can imagine. Five minifigures amplify the LEGO Minecraft action.

New LEGO Minecraft kits releasing later this year

Minecraft Dungeons is slated to be released at the end of May, so the companion LEGO builds won’t be too far behind. Both of the new LEGO Minecraft kits will roll out on June 1, which is looking to be when the next wave of creations hit the scene.

We last saw a batch of new builds hit store shelves at the beginning of April, so while today’s news is a little early, LEGO has been recently opting to drum up some hype around its upcoming kits. The Redstone Battle enters with a $60 price tag, while the Minecraft Crafting Box 3.0 set will fetch $100.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!