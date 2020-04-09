PDP’s Pikachu-themed Switch travel case falls to Amazon low at $15 (Save 25%)

- Apr. 9th 2020 4:51 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Pikachu Deluxe Travel Case for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer saves you 25%, matches the all-time low set only once before, and is the best in months. If you’re a Pokémon fan, then adding PDP’s case into your portable Switch setup is a must. It sports a rigid EVA foam construction for safely transporting the console and is completed by a fabric design and Pikachu decals. Plus, there’s also a divider panel with protective screen protector that doubles as a 14-cartridge game holster. Over 215 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you can live without the eye-catching Pokémon visuals, then going with Amazon’s in-house brand is a solid way to pocket even more savings. The standard AmazonBasics Switch carrying case will run you $6 and sports a similar form-factor to the featured deal.

With Nintendo Switch pretty much sold out everywhere, you’ll be hard-pressed to enjoy games like Animal Crossing. Now the same can’t be said for Switch Lite, which is still in stock. If you’re looking to pick one up for yourself, earlier today we took a look at which retailers have the console on virtual store shelves and how to score one in self-isolation.

PDP Pikachu Deluxe Switch Travel Case features:

Take everything you need for your Switch experience on the go with the Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch! This case stores your console, games and accessories with an innovative self-fastening pouch which lets you customize the fit with just a touch! Place the accessories in the pouch, push the pocket around the accessory and it is held securely in place. Whatever you take with you, this case will deliver a custom and secure fit for all your gear!

