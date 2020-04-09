Nintendo has been offering a constant string of discounted digital Switch game deals for its player base trapped indoors right now. And let’s face it, the Switch library of games is a great way to pass the time and stay occupied for all ages. One thing you will definitely need to access it though is a Nintendo Switch. And the most affordable way to score one of those is with the Switch Lite — Nintendo’s latest, handheld-only gaming console. Unfortunately, Nintendo’s Lite console has been completely out of stock at Amazon and just about everywhere in the US lately, until now. Head below for the only way to pick one up in a pinch.

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock and shipping now:

Best Buy is now offering and shipping Nintendo Switch Lite in all three of the standard colorways at $199.99 shipped. The latest Coral option is unfortunately listed as out of stock though. We loved our time with the Switch Lite saying it is ”an even more delightfully portable version of Nintendo’s hit hybrid, and now’s your chance to bring one home when it will really count. No, this is not the deal you might have been hoping for, but if you’re bored in self-isolation right now, this is the most affordable way to access the amazing library of Nintendo Switch titles.

Just note, if you have your heart set on scoring a Switch Lite this week, jump in now. Best Buy is basically the only place online selling and shipping them at the moment, so there’s no telling how long this will last.

As we mentioned above, there are loads of digital Switch games on sale for your new console as well including a Ubisoft, SEGA, and indie sale as well as even more right here.

In the latest Nintendo news, here’s our hands-on review of Animal Crossing New Horizons, the new build-your-own Switch program, the upcoming GameCube-themed Switch dock, and all of the new LEGO x Nintendo building kits.

More on the Nintendo Switch Lite:

Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system. With a built-in +Control Pad and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games, such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and more. If you’re looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are.

