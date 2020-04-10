Best 0% APR credit cards for large purchases in April 2020

Given everything that’s going on in the world right now, you might have some upcoming purchases that could set you back quite a bit. Well, if you’re not ready to purchase a brand-new refrigerator, TV, laptop, or anything else outright, picking up a 0% introductory APR credit card could be a good option for you. Just keep in mind that you’ll want to ensure the charge is paid off by the time the introductory period ends, or else you’ll get slapped with a huge interest card. But, without further ado, here’s the best 0% intro APR credit cards for April 2020.

Now, when it comes to picking out a 0% interest credit card, there are generally two categories that it might fall into. One is introductory APR, which means that you’ll get 0% interest for a certain amount of time for the card, and then once that timeframe is up, you’ll be charged interest on any and all purchases carried over statement to statement after that time ends.

However, some companies, like Amazon and Best Buy, offer cards that will give you 0% interest on any purchase, as long as it meets a minimum spent number (normally $199.) These are great if you know that you’ll be making large purchases at these stores, as the 0% financing option can last for up to 24-months, and applies to all purchases that meet the minimum spend.

APR: 27.49%

Annual fee: $0

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

Cashback percentage: 5%

0% Interest Term: Up to 24-months on each purchase over $199

The Amazon shopper will absolutely want to add the Amazon.com Store Card to their wallet. While it’s only usable at Amazon, meaning you can’t swipe this at other retailers, it’ll give you up to 24-months no interest on purchases made at Amazon’s website. The 0% interest timeframes range from 6- to 24-months and depend on whether the purchases are Amazon’s own products or third-parties, and how much you spend. This card doesn’t offer 0% interest just for an introductory period, however. You’ll net the option to get 5% back on any purchase, or 0% interest if you meet the minimum spend requirement for the entire time you have the card.

This is great as you can constantly use the feature, whether you’re buying new TVs, internet equipment, a new MacBook, or something else entirely, everything on Amazon is eligible for 0% interest for a certain amount of time as long as you spend the minimum required.

Something to keep in mind with this card is that it has a very high APR for purchases not paid in full, so if you do plan to use the 0% interest feature, ensure that you’re going to pay this card off. For more information on the Amazon.com Store Card, and all of the best ways to save at Amazon, check out our previous credit card coverage here.

APR: 25.24%

Annual fee: $0

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

Cashback percentage: 5%

0% Interest Term: Up to 24-months on each purchase over $199

If you’re wanting to shop at Best Buy, then the retailer’s in-house credit card is a must. On normal purchases, you’ll get 5% back, but on anything over $199, you’ll have the option of scoring 0% interest for up to 24-months. This includes appliances, home theater equipment, Apple products, fitness gear, smartphones, and more. That’s right, you’ll be able to get up to 24-months of 0% interest on purchases made at Best Buy at any point in time, with the minimum purchase starting at $199.

Like Amazon, this isn’t an introductory term. You’ll score the 0% interest on any purchase that falls into the minimum spend category required, ensuring that you’ll save quite a bit on purchases every time you shop. At checkout, either in person or online, you’ll choose between 0% financing or 5% cashback, giving you the option to pick which benefit you’d prefer. But, just like Amazon, this is a high-interest card should you decide to carry a balance, so ensure that you keep it paid off before your financing term ends or else you’ll get hit with a pretty big interest charge.

APR: 14.99% – 23.74% Variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $0

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

Cashback percentage: 1.5%

0% Interest Term: 15-months introductory

If you’re wanting a card that gives you 0% interest on all purchases, with no minimum spend or retailer-specific shopping required, then the Chase Freedom Unlimited is a great option. Featured in our best cashback cards for April 2020 post last week, the Chase Freedom Unlimited Visa is a great option for 0% interest, as it provides you 15-months with no additional charges. Just keep in mind that your APR will vary depending on your credit score, and any balance you have leftover at the end of the 15-months will accrue interest for the entire time it has been on the card.

But, the Chase Freedom Unlimited isn’t just a great card because of its 0% interest offer. You’ll also score 1.5% cashback on each and every purchase you make, with no maximum. Just swipe the card and you’ll get 1.5% back. Plus, you’ll also get a bonus $150 cashback after spending $500 in the first 3-months, which gives you another way to save.

