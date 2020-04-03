Best cashback credit cards for April 2020

If you’re looking at picking up a credit card that offers you general cashback, and not travel points, then this is the roundup for you. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best cards to get, and even offer some personal insight with many of the cards that we’ve used ourselves. So, without further ado, here are the best cashback credit cards in April 2020.

APR: 12.99% – 23.99% Variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $95

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

Cashback percentage: 1-6%

If you’re wanting one of the best cashback credit cards for overall earning, then the American Express Blue Cash Preferred is the one to choose from. After shopping around personally to find out what the best cashback card was, this is the one I landed on. American Express is probably one of the better card issuers around, offering its members some fantastic benefits. But, even with that aside, the Blue Cash Preferred card brings quite a bit to the table.

You’ll get 6% cashback at U.S. supermarkets with up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then it falls back to 1%). You’ll also score 6% cashback on U.S. streaming services, like Spotify, Apple Music, Netflix, and more. But, the savings don’t stop there.

American Express also gives 3% back on gas station and transit purchases (including taxi/ride-sharing, parking, trains, buses, and more.) Plus, 1% back on every other purchase. This means you’ll be scoring 6% back on the two most used categories, 3% on another highly-used category, and 1% on everything else. While there’s a $95 yearly fee here, most people will easily make that back in grocery purchases alone.

You’ll also score a $250 statement credit after you spent $1,000 in purchases within the first 3-months of opening the card, further helping to offset the yearly fee and put more cash into your pocket.

APR: 11.99% – 22.99% Variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $0

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

Cashback percentage: 1-5%

The Discover It is a great option if you’re not a fan of American Express, or you just want a rotating category reward program instead of fixed. While I really enjoy the Blue Cash Preferred, Discover It has some great offerings.

Each quarter, you’ll have different categories to earn cashback on. Some quarters it’ll be Amazon, others you’ll get extra cashback at gas stations or grocery stores. The rotating categories will earn you 5% cashback for that quarter, and all other categories will score you 1% back. So, unlike the American Express, there are only two cashback tiers here, 5% and 1%, so you’ll have to be a bit more selective where you use it to get the most bang-for-your-buck here. The cashback calendar for the Discover it cashback credit card is as follows:

January – March Grocery Stores, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy

April – June Gas Stations, Uber, Lyft, and Wholesale Clubs

July – September Restaurants and PayPal

October – December Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Target.com



However, Discover is offering matched cash back for your first year of having the card. This means that all cash back earned within your first year, Discover will double it at the end. There’s no signup required, and no limit to how much is matched.

APR: 13.99% – 23.99% Variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $0

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

Cashback percentage: 1-2%

Citi’s Double Cash Card offers a unique method that most other cards just don’t have. You’ll get 1% back on every purchase, and then another 1% back when you pay. If you’re someone who keeps a credit card paid off, then this is a great cashback credit card to use.

While there’s no category system like the two cards above, you’ll still be receiving more as base cashback than just about any other card around. If you don’t like the idea of having to remember what category to shop in, or that you’ll have to enable extra cashback, then the Citi Double Cash card is a great choice.

Just remember, like all cards, you’ll want to keep this one paid off to get the most benefit out of it. But, the Citi Double Cash card is especially a card you’ll want to pay off since you won’t get the extra 1% back until you make that payment.

APR: 14.99% – 23.74% Variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $0

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

Cashback percentage: 1.5%

The Chase Freedom Unlimited Cashback Credit Card is a great option for those who don’t want to worry about anything except earning cashback. You’ll get unlimited back at 1.5% on all purchases forever. There are no categories to remember here, no 1% now, 1% later, just straight up 1.5% back on every purchase you make.

You’ll also get a $150 bonus after spending $500 on purchases within the first 3-months of opening your account, which should be pretty easy if you use it to put gas in your car, buy groceries, and pay for Disney+. Just know, if you’re wanting to earn the most cash back possible, most of the cards above do offer a higher percentage either in total or in specific categories, and you’ll want to check them out for sure.

