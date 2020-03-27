If you shop at Amazon at all, then I’m sure you’ve seen the company’s notifications about its credit cards. While you might not have signed up for one yet, it’s a must-have if you use Amazon often. There are some big savings to be had depending on which card you opt for. So, if you’re ready to save up to 5% on every Amazon purchase you make (as well as get up to $125 in gift cards and even more bonus cash), then keeping reading.

The Amazon.com Store Card offers 5% on all online purchases

My personal Amazon card is the Amazon.com Store Card. It offers 5% back on all Amazon purchases as long as you have a Prime membership, there’s no annual fee, and you can get up to 24-months special financing on select Amazon-sold items (with 12-months available for other purchases.) This means that if you’re making a large purchase, be it a new TV, lawnmower, or computer, you can opt to pay in smaller amounts over a longer period of time without being charged interest.

The only downside to this card is that it only gains cashback on purchases at Amazon’s own website, and you won’t be able to use it anywhere else. However, that’s where the website’s other cards come into play. However, given that this is the only card which allows you to have interest-free financing at Amazon (outside of the company’s business card,) it’s something you should absolutely consider.

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card offers the best bang for your buck

If you’re wanting the best all-around card for Amazon shopping, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is it. There’s no annual credit card fee and no foreign transaction fees, either. That’s right, this card is a normal Visa, so it can be used anywhere that Visa is accepted.

You’ll get a $70 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval for the card, and you have to be a Prime member to apply here. If you’re spending enough to get an Amazon credit card, then you should absolutely have a Prime membership, considering that it’s available for as little as $10 per month.

With the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you’ll enjoy 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods, 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores, as well as an additional 1% back on every other purchase. This gives you multiple ways to earn money compared to the Amazon.com Store Card. The main downside here is that you won’t be able to enjoy the interest-free financing that the above card offers, so if that’s something that you’re interested in, you’ll want to opt for the Amazon.com Store Card.

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature is great for non-Prime members

Should you not have a Prime membership, the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card is a great option. You’ll get a $50 Amazon gift card once approved, and there’s no annual fee or foreign transaction fees on this card, either.

However, instead of 5%, you’ll get 3% back on purchases at Amazon.com and Whole Foods. The rest of the benefits stay the same, with 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores and 1% back on everything else. Like the Visa above, you’ll also lose out on interest-free financing here, but gain the ability to use the card anywhere and not have to maintain a Prime membership.

Business members will want Amazon’s Business Prime American Express

If you’re wanting the best overall features, and have a business account at Amazon, then the Amazon Business Prime American Express is a fantastic option for you. To start with, there’s a $125 gift card given upon approval as long as you have an eligible business Prime membership. Plus, you’ll earn an additional $100 statement credit after spending $3,000 on the card in the first 3-months. This gives you a total of $225 back, which is quite a bit when compared to the other cards mentioned here. There’s no annual fee here, just like the other cards.

Rewards are a bit different with this card, however. You’ll get 5% back or a 90-day term on US purchases at Amazon Business, Amazon Web Services, Amazon.com, or Whole Foods. 2% back is given at US restaurants, gas stations, and cell phone services purchased directly from a US service provider. 1% back is there on all other purchases, which is fantastic for business members.

The 90-day term is an interesting benefit here. If you need to buy now and pay later, then this feature gives you 90-days interest-free on eligible purchases, allowing you to free up some cash, which can be crucial sometimes in business.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!