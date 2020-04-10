GE Smart Motion Dimmer Switch has a built-in occupancy sensor at $37 (38% off)

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Smart Motion-Sensing Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch with Occupancy Sensor for $36.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. GE’s in-wall light switch pairs with your smartphone as well as an Alexa or Assistant-enabled speaker over Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t need an additional hub. It features a built-in motion sensor which can automatically turn the bulbs on or off based on presence as well as a light sensor for additional automations. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the in-wall design offered by both of GE’s light switches in favor of TP-Link’s highly-rated Kasa Smart Plug. If you’re like me and can’t install a switch due to being a renter, or just prefer the simplicity of a plug, this $17 option is worth a look. You’ll still be able to command a lamp or other appliance with Alexa and Assistant, but will lose out on the motion-sensing capabilities.

From Ring Video Doorbells starting at $69 to discounts on TP-Link Kasa accessories from $20, you’ll find plenty of ways to upgrade your Alexa, Assistant, and Siri-enabled setups in our Smart Home guide.

C by GE Smart Motion Dimmer Switch features:

Light up your home with this C by GE C-Start smart switch. It turns lights on or off based on movement or a change in the natural light, and the C by GE app lets you create schedules to keep things lit when you’re away. This C by GE C-Start smart switch works via Wi-Fi or the app for convenience.

