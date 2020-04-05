[Update: New deals] Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and X/S Max cases are on sale

Update: Verizon Wireless is now offering Apple’s iPhone X/S Silicone and Leather cases in various colors for $19.99 shipped.
Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Prime members or totals topping $25 can score no-cost delivery at Amazon. Deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases start at $25, marking some of the best we’ve seen to date. You can also save on previous-generation iPhone X/S/Max accessories as well. Hit the jump for an item-by-item breakdown on pricing.
- Phone 11 Cases:
- Silicone: $30 (Reg. $39)
- iPhone 11 Pro Cases:
- Silicone: $23.50 (Reg. $39)
- Leather: from $25 (Reg. $49)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases:
- Clear: $34 (Reg. $39)
- Silicone: $24 (Reg. $39)
- Leather: from $25 (Reg. $49)
- iPhone X/S Cases:
- Smart Battery: $69 (Reg. $129)
- Leather Folio: $50 (Reg. $90)
- Silicone: $31 (Reg. $39)
- Leather: $30 (Reg. $49)
- iPhone X/S Max Cases:
- Leather: $25 (Reg. $49)
- Silicone: $35 (Reg. $39)
