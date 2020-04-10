Slash 50% off Razer’s Hammerhead Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds on sale at $50, more

- Apr. 10th 2020 12:54 pm ET

Get this deal
$100 $50
0

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Hammerhead Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, like you’ll find at Razer direct as well as Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 50%, comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Rocking a design that is undoubtedly Razer, this pair of gaming earbuds sport 10mm extra-large dynamic drivers and feature optimized inner acoustics chambers. These inclusions combine to elevate the audio of your on-the-go gaming session. And if you do plan to dive into some mobile gameplay, the Hammerhead Pro v2’s flat-style cables help fend off tangles when thrown into a backpack or pocket. There’s also an in-line microphone and three-button remote control. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 180 customers.

Update 4/10 @ 2:45 p.m.: Amazon is offering the Apple urBeats3 Lighting Earphones for $39.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the second-best price we have tracked in 2020. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the gaming emphasis while also cutting the cord and scoring the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds instead. These earbuds will only run you $40 at Amazon, offering some extra savings over Razer’s Hammerhead. Standout features here include water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers. 

Speaking of discounted earbuds though, Apple AirPods are down to $123 right now, alongside the very first discount on LG’s bacteria-killing TONE at $150. Find those and many other deals in our Headphones guide.

Razer Hammerhead Bluetooth Earbuds features:

Experience clear audio wherever you go with these Razer Hammerhead wireless in-ear headphones. Custom-tuned 10mm drivers provide loud sound and deep bass, and the 160 mAh rechargeable battery provides up to 8 hours of listening time. The neckband and magnetic clip on these Razer Hammerhead wireless in-ear headphones ensure a secure fit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$100 $50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go