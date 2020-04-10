Slash 50% off Razer’s Hammerhead Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds on sale at $50, more

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Hammerhead Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, like you’ll find at Razer direct as well as Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 50%, comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Rocking a design that is undoubtedly Razer, this pair of gaming earbuds sport 10mm extra-large dynamic drivers and feature optimized inner acoustics chambers. These inclusions combine to elevate the audio of your on-the-go gaming session. And if you do plan to dive into some mobile gameplay, the Hammerhead Pro v2’s flat-style cables help fend off tangles when thrown into a backpack or pocket. There’s also an in-line microphone and three-button remote control. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 180 customers.

Update 4/10 @ 2:45 p.m.: Amazon is offering the Apple urBeats3 Lighting Earphones for $39.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the second-best price we have tracked in 2020. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the gaming emphasis while also cutting the cord and scoring the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds instead. These earbuds will only run you $40 at Amazon, offering some extra savings over Razer’s Hammerhead. Standout features here include water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers.

Speaking of discounted earbuds though, Apple AirPods are down to $123 right now, alongside the very first discount on LG’s bacteria-killing TONE at $150. Find those and many other deals in our Headphones guide.

Razer Hammerhead Bluetooth Earbuds features:

Experience clear audio wherever you go with these Razer Hammerhead wireless in-ear headphones. Custom-tuned 10mm drivers provide loud sound and deep bass, and the 160 mAh rechargeable battery provides up to 8 hours of listening time. The neckband and magnetic clip on these Razer Hammerhead wireless in-ear headphones ensure a secure fit.

