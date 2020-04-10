It’s Friday morning and that means it’s time to look at all the best Mac and iOS app deals to take us into the weekend. While we still have amazing price drops on the hilarious Goat Simulator titles as well as Kingdom Rush and Iron Marines, today’s collection is quite notable. One of the best tower defense games, some brilliant puzzlers, virtual fingertip skating, and some hardcore photography apps are on deck today. Highlights include the likes of Pro Camera by Moment, True Skate, Bloons TD 6, SNIKS, Sputnik Eyes, Last Colossus, and many more. All of today’s best price drops are down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SNIKS: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sputnik Eyes: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Minesweeper Genius: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VideoGrade: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: FACEinHOLE GIFs: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Explain EDU: $10 (Reg. $14)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Spider-Man GOTY $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Trivia Race: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tayasui Color: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SimpleRockets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SimplePlanes: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2020 Mobile: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: SimpleRockets 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Password Manager Data Vault: $8 (Reg. $10)

Pro Camera by Moment :

We are @moment and Pro Camera is the app we’ve always wanted. Manual controls, better video, long exposure and quick access to the settings we need. It gives us the features of a DSLR but in a fast, easy to use camera app. NEW – Timelapse mode, the best way to shoot time-lapses on your phone. Capture slow shutter shots at each interval and easily export as a 4k video. Or, capture full 12MP resolution RAW frames and further tune your time-lapse using desktop software.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!