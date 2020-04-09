All of the hilarious iOS Goat Sim games now on sale from $1 (Reg. up to $7)

- Apr. 9th 2020 10:29 am ET

We are now tracking a number of notable price drops on the hilarious Goat Simulator games via the App Store. Regularly between $3 and $7, you can now score some great deals on just about all of the Goat Simulator titles on iOS right now. Starting from $1, you’ll find everything from the original right through to the Goat’s adventures in space, MMO land, and much more. These games offer up a very loose set of goals and allow gamers to essentially play with the hilarious physics-based mechanics to cause as much destruction as possible. And let’s face it, most people could use a laugh or two right now. These games are rated 4+ goats out of 5 combined and have received critical praise on just about every platform they appear on. Head below the fold for everything.

Outside of the Goat Simulator games, Ironhide got in on the party last night. You’ll now find a series of Kingdom Rush titles and the amazing Iron Marines down at $1 right now. As for this morning, we spotted new deals on titles like Townsmen Premium, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and many more, while the action-platformer Dead Cells is still at its lowest price ever.

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $7)

More on Goat Simulator:

Gameplay-wise, Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. more! When it comes to goats, not even the sky is the limit, as you can probably just bug through it and crash the game.

