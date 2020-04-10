Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Spider-Man GOTY $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99. The Amazon listing appears to be going in and out of stock, but you can score a digital copy for $40 at GameStop too now. Regularly $60, this is a straight $20 price drop, matching the physical GameStop deal currently available and the lowest we can find. Needless to say, this is one game every Switch owner should at least try out. Widely considered to be one of the best games ever made, Breath of the Wild broke new ground in the open-world genre and brought Hyrule to life like never before. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, Ni No Kuni II, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and Kingdom Hearts III, among others. We also have hundreds of digital game deals across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

PSA: Switch Lite now back in stock, here’s how to score one in self-isolation

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3 brings new maps, playlists, and more

Upcoming GameCube-themed dock adds Bluetooth and more to Nintendo Switch

Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more

Review: COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is a beautiful memory from years past

Review: Why Animal Crossing New Horizons is a must-have for every Switch owner

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!