Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Spider-Man GOTY $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99. The Amazon listing appears to be going in and out of stock, but you can score a digital copy for $40 at GameStop too now. Regularly $60, this is a straight $20 price drop, matching the physical GameStop deal currently available and the lowest we can find. Needless to say, this is one game every Switch owner should at least try out. Widely considered to be one of the best games ever made, Breath of the Wild broke new ground in the open-world genre and brought Hyrule to life like never before. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, Ni No Kuni II, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and Kingdom Hearts III, among others. We also have hundreds of digital game deals across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.
Best digital game deals:
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Xbox Spring Sale now live w/ hundreds of digital game deals!
- Plus more digital Xbox games from $3 at Amazon
- Nintendo Spring Ubisoft Sale from $5
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sale from $1 now live!
- Nintendo SEGA Spring Sale now live from $4
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $37 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
-
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Ni No Kuni II $16 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $36 (Reg. $70)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Matched physical at GameStop
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Matched physical at GameStop
- Octopath Traveler $40 (Reg. $60)
- Knack 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Plants vs. Zombies Neighborville $10 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $10 (Reg. $15+)
- LEGO City Undercover $12 (Reg. $15+)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Bundle $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Modern Warfare 2 Remastered review right here
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xbox $28 (Reg. $40)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Mario + Rabbids $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival $20 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $20 (Reg. $30)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Death Stranding Collector’s Edition $100 (Reg. $200)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dark Souls Remastered $16 (Reg. 25+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
