Journey, a once Epic Games Store exclusive, is making its way to Steam

thatgamecompany’s classic game, Journey, which first made its way to console in 2012 on PlayStation 4, and that came to PC last year via Epic Games’ Store, is finally making its way to Steam. Steam is one of the largest platforms for games on PC, offering just about every game you could imagine. Epic Games, on the other hand, is a newcomer to the space made popular by Fortnite. However, the luster that Epic holds for many developers seems to be panning out as more and more titles are making their way to Steam once again.

Journey will launch on Steam June 11

Journey is a unique game where you explore an ancient, mysterious world and soar above the ruins while gliding across the sands discovering its secrets. You’ll either play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler to explore the vast world. The visuals are absolutely stunning, and the musical score was even nominated for a Grammy, so you know it’ll deliver a fantastic experience like never before.

Your journey in Journey won’t be easy

In this game, you’re “Alone and surrounded by miles of burning, spawning desert …” You’ll begin your journey to discover what’s going on around there. As you make your way to the looming mountaintop, you’ll have to endure a passage that is anything but easy. But, through this “experience of a lifetime,” you’ll discover who you are, what the place is, and arrive at your purpose in this strange world.

JOURNEY from @thatgamecompany is coming to Steam on June 11. Wishlist here // https://t.co/cqNA9Q46M9 — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) April 13, 2020

Moving from Epic exclusive to multi-platform

Journey isn’t new to the PC experience. Not one bit. Originally re-released on PC through the Epic Games Store last year, Journey is making its way to Steam on June 11. Right now, Journey goes for $14.99 on the Epic Games Store, and we can expect it to cost the same on Steam in June once it’s released. For the next few months, however, we’d recommend adding Journey to your wishlist on Steam to play through its unique as soon as it’s released.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m really excited to see more and more games make their way from exclusive storefronts to multi-platform and multi-channel distribution. Just the other day, I was playing some games on my new desktop and wanted to jump into a match of Apex Legends with a friend, but he didn’t have an Origin account. So, in order to play, he had to make yet another account on another gaming platform, so the more titles that are available on multiple platforms, the more players each game will get in total.

Hopefully, more games will follow suit now that we’re seeing this happen to multiple titles, especially with Microsoft launching Sea of Thieves and Halo coming to Steam.

