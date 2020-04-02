Sea of Thieves sails on to Steam with PC/Xbox cross-platform play

- Apr. 2nd 2020 1:21 pm ET

0

Sea of Thieves on Steam is ready to go. Microsoft’s swashbuckling action-adventure pirate game is now listed as “coming soon” on Steam and will soon join a growing collection of other Microsoft titles on Valve’s PC-based gaming platform. The move is part of Microsoft’s continued effort to allow gamers to choose where they play PC games and will join previously released titles on Steam including Gears 5 and the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. More details below.

Before Sea of Thieves on Steam was ever a thing, the game released to mixed critical reviews back in 2018. While its open world-style ship combat and multiplayer action were praised, some were quite critical of the game’s overall lack of content and main gameplay loop.

Since then however, developer Rare has implemented plenty of content updates and subsequently turned the ship around completely. In fact, the game has become such a commercial hit that Microsoft declared it as being the most successful new IP it has released this generation. It apparently has 10 million players on Xbox One and PC and is about to get even more through the massive Steam community. So if you have yet to slay a Megalodon or the killer Kraken, it might be worth rethinking your position here.

Cross-platform play too:

Microsoft has also announced that Sea of Thieves on Steam will be supporting cross-platform play. That means Windows PC players (both on Steam or not) and Xbox One gamers will all be able to play together soon.

Microsoft isn’t giving the official Steam release date up just yet, but the listing is live and you can already add it to your wishlist.

Sea of Thieves on Steam might not be the most exciting announcement for hardcore Xbox gamers or those who have been/are already playing it, but that might not be the case for Steam’s gigantic player base. Many of its fans are dedicated and as such, either wrote the game off from the jump or may not have given the reinvigorated pirate adventure a shot just yet. It doesn’t seem like there will be any additions or new content specifically for the Steam release at this point, but you never really know with Rare’s “games as a service” pirate title. You’ll find even more details here from Rare’s Studio Head, Craig Duncan.

Here’s everything you need to know about playing PC games on your Xbox One. In case you missed it recently, Valve and Microsoft have also recently teamed up for a new virtual reality headset with the folks at HP and here’s the latest and Xbox One X.

