DC fans may have a few more months to wait until seeing Wonder Women 1984 in theaters, but LEGO is showcasing its latest kit to hold over-eager moviegoers. In what is the first set to correspond to the upcoming film, Wonder Women vs. Cheetah stacks up to 370-pieces, includes three exclusive new minifigures, and more. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming Wonder Women 1984 set.

LEGO unveils first Wonder Women 1984 set

With the ongoing COVID-19 situation delaying theatrical releases of many of the year’s most anticipated films, LEGO has been left with the task of figuring out whether or not to debut kits before their companion films. Its new Dom’s Dodge Charger set was released despite Fast & Furious 9’s delay. And now it looks like the same sentiment from LEGO is being carried over into Wonder Women 1984.

Marking the first kit from the upcoming DC release, Wonder Women vs. Cheetah includes the film’s titular heroine alongside her antagonist. Before we even get to all of the enticing details of the set itself, we’re drawn to the box art, which shakes up the typical design for LEGO’s packaging. There’s an illustrated comic book-style scene of Wonder Woman and Cheetah minifigures reminiscent of what we’ve seen from San Diego Comic Con promotional releases.

Now, for the set itself, Wonder Women vs. Cheetah mainly assembles a brick-built bunker alongside a golden transmitter out of 371-pieces. There’s a lot of interesting part usage here, and by the looks of it, some new golden elements to pull off the uniquely high-tech aesthetic.

LEGO isn’t skimping on the minifigures, with three all-new exclusive characters making a debut here. While we’ve seen Wonder Women incarnated in LEGO form plenty of times int he past, here she comes decked out in a new golden suit of armor. Fittingly for the set’s name, her arch-enemy Cheetah is also included, alongside another character named Maxwell Lord.

Pricing and availability

The first LEGO Wonder Women 1984 set enters with a $39.99 price tag and should be hitting store shelves on June 1, alongside the next wave of summer kits. That includes the just-announced Minecraft Dungeons kit, and will likely be followed up by plenty of other kits.

9to5Toys’ Take

As far as these smaller play set-style kits go, Wonder Women vs. Cheetah looks to be a pretty solid example of how to appeal to younger builders and older collectors alike. Pricing is notable as well, especially considering the value added by three exclusive figures.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!